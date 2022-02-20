Nepal’s Sovereign Parliament Alone Decides What Development Assistance Is Needed For Nepal: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Feb. 20, 2022, 6:56 p.m.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that decision to accept development assistance is taken by Nepal in terms of our national interest and priority. The sovereign parliament of Nepal alone decides what development assistance is needed in the best interest of Nepal and Nepali people. We sincerely hope for continued goodwill of our friends.

In response to the media queries about the views appeared in various media on the Millennium Challenge Compact assistance to Nepal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Nepal has always been pursuing an independent, balanced and non-aligned foreign policy.

In pursuant to this policy, as a sovereign country, Nepal has accepted and utilized development assistance as per her national requirement and priority. Development assistance has played an important role in the building of infrastructures and development in Nepal.

The Government of Nepal remains grateful to our neighbours and those friends with whom Nepal has traditionally been enjoying strong partnership and cooperation as well as regional and multilateral development partners, including the United Nations for their continued support to the socio-economic development of Nepal.

