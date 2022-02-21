Baitadi Tipper Accident: Seven Killed And Several Other Injured

At least seven students were killed in a tipper accident at Patan in Baitadi reports The Rising Nepal.
The students of Sigas Secondary School of Patan Municipality-3, Garuda, were returning home on the tripper of a construction entrepreneur.
15 students have been injured in the accident.
The accident took place at Dabara, Patan Municipality-3 and the seven students died on the spot.
Some 25 students were on the tipper, said Dinesh Bishta, a transport entrepreneur. He feared more than could have lost lives in the accident.
A team of police from the area police office has been mobilised in the accident site and details of the accident are awaited, according to the police reports The Rising Nepal.
VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75