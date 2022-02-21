Baitadi Tipper Accident: Seven Killed And Several Other Injured

At least seven students were killed in a tipper accident at Patan in Baitadi reports The Rising Nepal.

The students of Sigas Secondary School of Patan Municipality-3, Garuda, were returning home on the tripper of a construction entrepreneur.

15 students have been injured in the accident.

The accident took place at Dabara, Patan Municipality-3 and the seven students died on the spot.

Some 25 students were on the tipper, said Dinesh Bishta, a transport entrepreneur. He feared more than could have lost lives in the accident.

A team of police from the area police office has been mobilised in the accident site and details of the accident are awaited, according to the police reports The Rising Nepal.