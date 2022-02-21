Baitadi Tipper Accident: Seven Killed And Several Other Injured

Baitadi Tipper Accident: Seven Killed And Several Other Injured

Feb. 21, 2022, 5:46 p.m.

At least seven students were killed in a tipper accident at Patan in Baitadi reports The Rising Nepal.

The students of Sigas Secondary School of Patan Municipality-3, Garuda, were returning home on the tripper of a construction entrepreneur.

15 students have been injured in the accident.

The accident took place at Dabara, Patan Municipality-3 and the seven students died on the spot.

Some 25 students were on the tipper, said Dinesh Bishta, a transport entrepreneur. He feared more than could have lost lives in the accident.

A team of police from the area police office has been mobilised in the accident site and details of the accident are awaited, according to the police reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

India Registers 19,968 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 673 Deaths
Feb 21, 2022
Winter Olympics End In Beijing
Feb 21, 2022
Macron, Putin Agree To Increase Diplomatic Efforts For Ukraine
Feb 21, 2022
Nepal Exported Rs. 808 Million Worth Of Electricity To India In The Last Six Months
Feb 20, 2022
MCC Ratification Is A Sovereign Decision Of Nepal: The US Embassy
Feb 20, 2022

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA By Agencies 1 week ago
Stolen Idol Of Balkumari Of Sunaguthi Recovered By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Pyuthan Jeep Accident: Eight Killed And Five Injured By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Seven People Have Died And Several Other Injured In A Bus Accident In Palpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Kathmandu Police Arrested Eight Men On Charge Of Rape By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Nepal Police Rescued 115 Girls In Four Months From Sudurpaschim By Agencies 2 months ago

The Latest

We Are Waiting To Go To Finance Committee: Paudel, Committee Will Invite Commissioners Soon: Dahal By Keshab Poudel Feb 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 98 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 247 New Cases 1205 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2022
JUDICIARY Impeachment Politics By Keshab Poudel Feb 21, 2022
Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene Dearer By Rs.3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2022
Nepal’s Half-Yearly Monetary Policy Review By Shanker Man Singh Feb 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75