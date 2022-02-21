COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 247 New Cases 1205 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 247 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975,800.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 5225 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 247 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 141 people in 2945 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 11,282 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 463 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,819 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 139 are admitted to the ICU and 19 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.Meanwhile, 1205 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 951,394 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.5

The MoHP on Monday added four COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,925.