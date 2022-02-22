COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 299 New Cases 831 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Feb. 22, 2022, 5:07 p.m.

With 299 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976105.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 6604 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 299 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 177 people in 2820 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 10747 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 380 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,367 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 115 are admitted to the ICU and 19 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 831 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 953430 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7

The MoHP on Tuesday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,928.

