Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu

Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu

Feb. 22, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

Defense Wing, Embassy of India in Nepal organized a function on the occasion of the 74th Indian Army Day.

The Indian Army Day is commemorated in recognition of Lieutenant General (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa’s taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on 15 January 1949.

General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff Nepali Army and Honorary General of Indian Army, was the Chief Guest at the function which was also attended by former Army Chiefs of Nepal, other serving and retired army officers, officers from the diplomatic community, officials from the government of Nepal, members of think tanks and the press corps.

SVP08067.jpg

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Ambassador of India to Nepal recalled the deep historical linkages between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army that bind the two countries in a strong bond of fraternal ties.

Expressing gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifice of Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army, he reiterated India’s commitment to the welfare of Indian Army pensioners and their families residing in Nepal.

He also paid tribute to the Late Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat who lost his life along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other ranks in a tragic air accident on 08 Dec 2021.

COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma conveyed his greetings to General MM Naravane, COAS Indian Army and Honorary General of the Nepali Army, on the occasion of the 74thIndian Army Day.

He highlighted the close ties and long-standing cooperation between the two armies and appreciated the Indian Army’s support to the Nepali Army for its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and assistance towards modernization of the According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

COAS General Sharma also felicitated gallantry award-winning Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 126 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 299 New Cases 831 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Feb 22, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 22 Across Nepal
Feb 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 98 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 247 New Cases 1205 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Feb 21, 2022

More on National

LOCAL LEVEL ELECTIONS Process Kicks Off By A Correspondent 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal’s Sovereign Parliament Alone Decides What Development Assistance Is Needed For Nepal: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
MCC Ratification Is A Sovereign Decision Of Nepal: The US Embassy By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
We Wish We Do Not Vave To Show The Red Card To Any Political Parties: Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
National Democracy Day 2022: Falgun 7 And Its Importance In Ushering the Era Of Openness And Democracy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
China Is Glad To See The International Community Conducting Development Cooperation With Nepal: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 126 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 299 New Cases 831 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2022
JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL Sharing Culture By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
SOLU CORRIDOR TRANSMISSION A Game Changer By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
Nepal’s 63.4% Of The Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By Agencies Feb 22, 2022
Nepal Enters Semifinal In ICC T-20 World Cup Global Qualifier By Agencies Feb 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75