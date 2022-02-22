Kathmandu Valley Logs 126 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1268 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6604 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 125 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 126 infections,101 in Kathmandu, 15 Bhaktapur, and 10 in Lalitpur.

With 299 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976105.