Nepal Enters Semifinal In ICC T-20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Nepal Enters Semifinal In ICC T-20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Feb. 22, 2022, 8:28 a.m.

Nepal has entered semifinal in the in the ICC T-20 World Cup Global Qualifiers.

Nepal secured its entry as the winner of the group by defeating Canada by eight wickets in the final game of the group held at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Oman today.

As the winner of the group B, Nepal will compete with the winner of the group A, the UAE.

Becoming the first runner up of the group, Oman has also entered the semifinal and will compete with the winner of group A, Ireland.

The Philippines and Canada have exited from group B.

Two teams winning in the semifinal will enter the final and play in the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year.

Nepal remained undefeated in the group as it defeated Oman by 39 runs in the first game and the Philippines by 136 runs in the second match.

Nepal had completed the target of 81 run set it for by Canada in the loss of two wickets in 14.1 overs.

Agencies

Nepal’s 63.4% Of The Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Feb 22, 2022
'Learn To Live With This Virus': Boris Johnson Scraps Covid Restrictions In UK
Feb 22, 2022
Massive Skyscraper-sized Asteroid Passing Earth Today
Feb 22, 2022
Putin Signs Decree Recognizing 2 Breakaway Ukrainian Regions
Feb 22, 2022
Baitadi Tipper Accident: Seven Killed And Several Other Injured
Feb 21, 2022

More on Sports

Winter Olympics End In Beijing By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal Wins Match Against The Philippines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
China Wins Its First Gold Of The Beijing Games By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Beijing Winter Olympics Kick Off By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
COAS Open Marathon To Be Held On February 26 By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Beijing Winter Olympics: Curling Competition Begins By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL Sharing Culture By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
LOCAL LEVEL ELECTIONS Process Kicks Off By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
SOLU CORRIDOR TRANSMISSION A Game Changer By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
Nepal’s 63.4% Of The Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By Agencies Feb 22, 2022
'Learn To Live With This Virus': Boris Johnson Scraps Covid Restrictions In UK By Agencies Feb 22, 2022
Massive Skyscraper-sized Asteroid Passing Earth Today By Agencies Feb 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75