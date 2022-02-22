Weather Forecast For February 22 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 22 Across Nepal

Feb. 22, 2022, 7:50 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the western high mountaineous region tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 98 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 247 New Cases 1205 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Feb 21, 2022
Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene Dearer By Rs.3
Feb 21, 2022
Nepal Electricity Authority Makes Rs. 12.12 Billion Profit In The Six Months
Feb 21, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 21 Across Nepal
Feb 21, 2022

More on Weather

India Registers 19,968 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 673 Deaths By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 21 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL Sharing Culture By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
LOCAL LEVEL ELECTIONS Process Kicks Off By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
SOLU CORRIDOR TRANSMISSION A Game Changer By A Correspondent Feb 22, 2022
Nepal’s 63.4% Of The Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By Agencies Feb 22, 2022
Nepal Enters Semifinal In ICC T-20 World Cup Global Qualifier By Agencies Feb 22, 2022
'Learn To Live With This Virus': Boris Johnson Scraps Covid Restrictions In UK By Agencies Feb 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75