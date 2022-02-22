Weather Forecast For February 22 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the western high mountaineous region tonight.