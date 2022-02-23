Kathmandu Valley Confirms 87 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5102 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 87 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 87 infections, 67 in Kathmandu, 10 Bhaktapur, and 10 in Lalitpur.

With 256 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976371.