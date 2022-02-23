Nepal Imported Vaccines Worth Rs. 26 Billion In The Last Six Months

Nepal imported vaccine worth of Rs.26 billion including the vaccine against Covid-19 reports the Rising Nepal.

According to the statistics, the country imported vaccines worth Rs. 26.85 billion. Around 240,185 kilograms of vaccines for human medicines were imported during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

In the same period last fiscal year, a total of 39,785 kilograms of vaccination for human medicine worth Rs. 1.34 billion was imported.

The daily said that the country’s trade deficit has reached Rs. 1,015.80 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2021/22. This year's trade deficit is higher by 38.45 per cent than the deficit of the corresponding period last fiscal year, according to the Department of Customs.

The daily said that the trade deficit during the same period last year was Rs. 733.72 billion.