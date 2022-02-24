COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 151 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death

Feb. 24, 2022, 5:58 p.m.

With 151 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976512.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 5508 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 167 people in 2235 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 9678 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 272 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9406 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 93 are admitted to the ICU and 17 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 562 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 954903 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8

The MoHP on Thursday added1 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,931.

