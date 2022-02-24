Indian Army Gifted Vaccine Against Covid-19 To Nepali Army

Indian Army Gifted Vaccine Against Covid-19 To Nepali Army

Feb. 24, 2022, 8:05 p.m.

Under the Government of India’s “Vaccine Maitri’ initiative, the Indian Army gifted 1,00,000 doses of Made in India vaccines to Nepali Army in a ceremony at Nepali Army Headquarters,Tundikheltoday.

At a programme organised at the NA Headquarters today, Chief of Gorkha Brigade, Lieutenant General PN Ananta Narayan handed over such amount of vaccine to Lieutenant General of NA, Bal Krishna Karki.

The Indian government had gifted such a quantity of vaccines to NA under a vaccine-friendly plan.

Lt. Gen. PN Ananthanarayanan, also lauded the gallantry and commitment of the Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army and expressed his commitment to serve the Gorkha community.

The Indian Army has been assisting the Nepali Army to fight Covid-19 through various kinds of assistance since 2020 including Covishield vaccine, medical equipment, ambulances, etc. This latest gift of vaccines is another testament to the close cooperation between the two armies and the two countries, particularly in times of need.

The VCOAS Nepali Army welcomed the gift of vaccines and expressed happiness over the cooperation extended by the Indian Army.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 151 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death
Feb 24, 2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Response To MCC In Nepal’s Parliament
Feb 24, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 24 Across Nepal
Feb 24, 2022
MoFA Urges Nepalis To Leave Ukraine
Feb 23, 2022

More on National

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Response To MCC In Nepal’s Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
KATHMANDU-TERAI/MADHESH EXPRESSWAY Moving Fast By A Correspondent 1 day, 10 hours ago
Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
LOCAL LEVEL ELECTIONS Process Kicks Off By A Correspondent 2 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal’s Sovereign Parliament Alone Decides What Development Assistance Is Needed For Nepal: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
MCC Ratification Is A Sovereign Decision Of Nepal: The US Embassy By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Minister Bhusal Urged India To Help Build The Atmosphere For Nepal’s Energy Trade By Agencies Feb 24, 2022
Russian Military Launches Military Action Against Ukrainian By Agencies Feb 24, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 151 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022
DR. JAGADISH LAL BAIDYA A Surgeon’s Confessions By Keshab Poudel Feb 24, 2022
UNICEF REPORT Nepal Reduces Child Stunting By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75