Weather Forecast For February 24 Across Nepal

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.