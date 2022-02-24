Weather Forecast For February 24 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 24 Across Nepal

Feb. 24, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Response To MCC In Nepal’s Parliament
Feb 24, 2022
MoFA Urges Nepalis To Leave Ukraine
Feb 23, 2022
A Case Registered Against Actor Pal Shah On Rape Charge
Feb 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 87 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 256 New Cases 911 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Feb 23, 2022

