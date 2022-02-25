COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 158 New Cases 555 Recoveries And 1 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 158 New Cases 555 Recoveries And 1 Death

Feb. 25, 2022, 5:37 p.m.

With 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976670.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 5542 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 158 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 117 people in 3176 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 9280 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 254 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9026 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 92 are admitted to the ICU and 15 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 555 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 955458 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8

The MoHP on Friday added One COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,932.

