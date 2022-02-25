Nepal Opposes Russia’s Action Against Ukraine

Nepal has expressed its opposition to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that the country opposed any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and made it clear that it believed in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue.

The statement also affirmed Nepal’s commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the charter of the United Nations and noted that the recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities by Russia went against the UN Charter.

MoFA, on behalf of the state, also called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and not escalate tension.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, with explosions heard in many Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claiming missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards. The latter’s media have also reported a barrage of cyberattacks and dissemination of misinformation and falsities via social media.

However, Russian authorities have termed the action a ‘military operation’ and have claimed that it was necessary to protect the civilians of eastern Ukraine, mainly in the recently-recognised Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western powers including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have used terms like “incursion,” “invasion” and “aggression” to define Russia’s actions and, along with Japan, have imposed sanctions on Russian banks and individuals.

Meanwhile, MoFA has asked all Nepali nationals to not fly to Ukraine and if already there, return as soon as possible. It has requested all citizens to contact either the Nepali Embassy in Germany which is concurrently accredited to Ukraine or the Embassy in Russia.