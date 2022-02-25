Nepal Opposes Russia’s Action Against Ukraine

Nepal Opposes Russia’s Action Against Ukraine

Feb. 25, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

Nepal has expressed its opposition to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that the country opposed any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and made it clear that it believed in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue.

The statement also affirmed Nepal’s commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the charter of the United Nations and noted that the recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities by Russia went against the UN Charter.

MoFA, on behalf of the state, also called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and not escalate tension.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, with explosions heard in many Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claiming missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards. The latter’s media have also reported a barrage of cyberattacks and dissemination of misinformation and falsities via social media.

However, Russian authorities have termed the action a ‘military operation’ and have claimed that it was necessary to protect the civilians of eastern Ukraine, mainly in the recently-recognised Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western powers including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have used terms like “incursion,” “invasion” and “aggression” to define Russia’s actions and, along with Japan, have imposed sanctions on Russian banks and individuals.

Meanwhile, MoFA has asked all Nepali nationals to not fly to Ukraine and if already there, return as soon as possible. It has requested all citizens to contact either the Nepali Embassy in Germany which is concurrently accredited to Ukraine or the Embassy in Russia.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Putin Declares Military Operation In Ukraine
Feb 25, 2022
Indian Army Gifted Vaccine Against Covid-19 To Nepali Army
Feb 24, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 151 New Cases 562 Recoveries And 1 Death
Feb 24, 2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Response To MCC In Nepal’s Parliament
Feb 24, 2022

More on National

Indian Army Gifted Vaccine Against Covid-19 To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 57 minutes ago
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Response To MCC In Nepal’s Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
KATHMANDU-TERAI/MADHESH EXPRESSWAY Moving Fast By A Correspondent 1 day, 21 hours ago
Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
LOCAL LEVEL ELECTIONS Process Kicks Off By A Correspondent 2 days, 20 hours ago
Nepal’s Sovereign Parliament Alone Decides What Development Assistance Is Needed For Nepal: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Biden Responds To Attack On Ukraine By Agencies Feb 25, 2022
Putin Declares Military Operation In Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal By Agencies Feb 25, 2022
Minister Bhusal Urged India To Help Build The Atmosphere For Nepal’s Energy Trade By Agencies Feb 24, 2022
Russian Military Launches Military Action Against Ukrainian By Agencies Feb 24, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75