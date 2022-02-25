Weather Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal

Feb. 25, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region of the country tonight..

Agencies

