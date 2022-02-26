Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in2239 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 27 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 27infections,20 in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 1 and 6 in Lalitpur.

With 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976771.