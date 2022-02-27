COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases 415 Recoveries And 1 Death

With 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976865.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 6486 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 94 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 17 people in 3224 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 8517 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 232 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 8285 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 81 are admitted to the ICU and 10 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 415 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 955998 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 percent.

The MoHP on Sunday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,935.