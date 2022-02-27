Nepalis In Ukraine Are Safe: Nepalese Embassy

Embassy of Nepal in Berlin, Germany has said that all Nepalis who came into contact with the mission in the wake of the recent crisis in Ukraine are safe so far.

According to Embassy, the efforts to obtain more information about the status of Nepali people in various cities in Ukraine are ongoing and 193 people have contacted the embassy.

“We received the information that Slovakia, Poland and Hungary – countries bordering with Ukraine – have opened their borders to allow foreign citizens in the war-affected country to move into their land,” said the embassy.

It has urged all Nepalis in Ukraine to reach Slovakia, Poland and Hungary to return to Nepal safely. Nepal had issued a travel advisory on making travel to Ukraine on Thursday.

The embassy has also pledged its support to Nepali citizens who might face constraints in their travel due to their travel documents or identity cards. “If there are any problems regarding passport or travel documents and the latter is needed instantly, you can send a photocopy of the passport and digital photograph to get the document,” read the statement.

The documents and photograph can be sent to eonberlin@mofa.gov.np. In case of any problem, Shahara Chaulagain, Third Secretary at the Embassy of Nepal in Berlin could be reached.