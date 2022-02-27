Pal Shah Is Under Policy Custody

Pal Shah Is Under Policy Custody

Feb. 27, 2022, 2:04 p.m.

Nepal Police arrested actor Pal Shah on the charges of raping a minor. According to Tanahu District Police, Shah, who has been accused raping a minor girl, is now under police custody.

Seventeen years old singer filed a case accusing him for luring her to love and then raped on February 24. Deputy Superintend of Police Yubaraj Khadka informed the media person that Shah himself presented before the police.

Following a written complaint by the singer, police issued a warrant against actor Shah. In his social media status, actor Shah said that it took him few days because to settle family matter and complete the two films which are now under a shooting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ruling Coalition Parties Agree To Approve MCC From The Parliament
Feb 27, 2022
NIBL Celebrated 36th Year Of Operation
Feb 27, 2022
COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded
Feb 27, 2022
North Korea May Have Launched A Missile
Feb 27, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 27 Across Nepal
Feb 27, 2022

More on News

Ruling Coalition Parties Agree To Approve MCC From The Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Nepalis In Ukraine Are Safe: Nepalese Embassy By Agencies 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
406 Temples And Religious Monuments Rebuilt In Kathmandu By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
MoFA Urges Nepalis To Leave Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Supreme Court Rejected To Issue Interim Order To Postpone Local Elections By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
MCC Tabled In The Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

India, China Echo Similar Positions On ‘Territorial Integrity’ By Agencies Feb 27, 2022
NIBL Celebrated 36th Year Of Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2022
COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2022
COAS General Sharma Inagurated Nepali Army’s ‘Mass Exhibition’ By Agencies Feb 27, 2022
France To Boost Military Assistance To Ukraine, Toughen Anti-Russian Sanctions By Agencies Feb 27, 2022
Public Universities In Afghanistan Fully Reopen By Agencies Feb 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75