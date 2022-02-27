Ruling Coalition Parties Agree To Approve MCC From The Parliament

Nepali Congress, Maoist Center, CPN United Socialist, Samajabadi Janta Party and Samyukta Janmorcha have agreed to pass the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) today in the House of Representatives.

At a meeting of the ruling coalition, They agreed to pass the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC with explanatory remarks. It is expected to be passed today.

A senior leader of the Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Poudel said that the decision to approve the MCC was taken by the parliament.

Speaking after the meeting, Poudel said that MCC would be implemented in accordance with the constitution of Nepal. The explanatory remarks include the Indo-Pacific Strategy and the issues of pure development assistance.