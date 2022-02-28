COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases 400 Recoveries And 1 Death

Feb. 28, 2022, 4:25 p.m.

With 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 976,984.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 5,218 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 119 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 61 people in 3,123 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 8,235 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 214 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 8,021 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 80 are admitted to the ICU and 6 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 400 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 956,813 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,936.

