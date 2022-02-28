Weather Forecast For February 28 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 28 Across Nepal

Feb. 28, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

