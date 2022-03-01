COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death

March 1, 2022, 4:48 p.m.

With 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 977076.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 4458 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 92 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 66 people in 2046 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 7971 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 198 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7773 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 75 are admitted to the ICU and 8 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 354 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 957167 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added two COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,938.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 01, 2022
Shivratri In Nepal 2022 – Pashupati And Other Shiva Shrine
Mar 01, 2022
FNCCI And CNI Welcome The Ratification of MCC
Mar 01, 2022
Nepal And India Agree To Build Storage Projects In Nepal
Mar 01, 2022
India To Supply Chemical Fertilizers To Nepal
Mar 01, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases 400 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 36 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases 415 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Shivratri In Nepal 2022 – Pashupati And Other Shiva Shrine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022
Rethinking Healthcare Commercialization In Nepal By Hari Prasad Shrestha Mar 01, 2022
FNCCI And CNI Welcome The Ratification of MCC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022
Nepal And India Agree To Build Storage Projects In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022
India To Supply Chemical Fertilizers To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022
Asia And The Pacific Regional Conference-#APRC36 By QU Dongyu, Mar 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75