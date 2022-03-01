COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death

With 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 977076.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, In 4458 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 92 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 66 people in 2046 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 7971 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 198 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7773 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 75 are admitted to the ICU and 8 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 354 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 957167 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added two COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,938.