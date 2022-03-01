Weather Forecast For March 1

Weather Forecast For March 1 Across Nepal

March 1, 2022, 7:43 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of brief snowfall at one or two places of the central high mountainous region tonight.

