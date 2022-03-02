COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 123 New Cases 321 Recoveries And 3 Death

With 123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,199.

In 4,672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 123 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in four people in 2,202 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 7,770 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 190 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,580 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 68 are admitted to the ICU and 10 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 321 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 957,488 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,941.