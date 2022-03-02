India Supported Construction Of A New School Building In Dhangadhi

India Supported Construction Of A New School Building In Dhangadhi

March 2, 2022, 3:32 p.m.

Purna Joshi, Minister for Internal Affairs & Law of Sudur Pashchim Province, and Naveen Kumar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu jointly inaugurated a new buildings including a multi-purpose hall, boys' hostel and teachers' quarters of Nepal Police School in Dhangadhi, Kailali District.

1 (4) (1).jpeg

During the inauguration function, officials from Kailali District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee as well as local government representatives were also present.

This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, these new buldings at Nepal Police School have been constructed at a cost of NRs. 42.26 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with Government of India’s financial assistance. The School, set up in 1985, currently has 665 students.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 32 Projects have been undertaken in Sudur Pashchim Province, including 8 projects in Kailali District. In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 8 ambulances and 7 school buses for Kailali District, including one school bus for Nepal Police School in 2013.

"As close neighbors, India and Nepal have multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership. The creation of infrastructure under India-Nepal Development Cooperation reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in Education Sector reads,' a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

1 (3) (1).jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Civilian Centers
Mar 02, 2022
Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal
Mar 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death
Mar 01, 2022
Shivratri In Nepal 2022 – Pashupati And Other Shiva Shrine
Mar 01, 2022

More on National

Gautam Buddha International Airport To Operate From May 16 By Agencies 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Nepal Army Day 2022 Celebrated With Various Programs By Agencies 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
India To Supply Chemical Fertilizers To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal's Parliament Ratifies US-funded $500 Million Grant Agreement By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
US Embassy Welcomes MCC’s Ratification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COAS General Sharma Inagurated Nepali Army’s ‘Mass Exhibition’ By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

MCC And The Weaponization Of Aid By Dipak Gyawali Mar 02, 2022
Will Choke Russian Economy, Defend Every Inch Of Ukraine, says Biden By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
India Evacuated Over 1500 Indian Nationals From Ukraine By Agencies Mar 02, 2022
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Civilian Centers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75