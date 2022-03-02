Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.