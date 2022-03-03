Weather Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis For March 3Across Nepal

March 3, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Received Idols From US
Mar 03, 2022
PM Deuba And US Secretary Of State Balkan Discussed On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
Mar 02, 2022
MCC Acknowledges Nepal's Decision To Ratify Compact
Mar 02, 2022
Gyalpo Lhosar: Public Holiday And Its Importance
Mar 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 30 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 02, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

IPPAN To Organize Hydro-Expo In April By Agencies Mar 03, 2022
Nepal Received Idols From US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2022
Nepal Voted In Favor of UN Resolution Demanding Russian Troops Withdrawal From Ukraine By Agencies Mar 03, 2022
South Korean Presidential Elections: Two Candidate In Neck To Neck Race By Agencies Mar 03, 2022
PM Deuba And US Secretary Of State Balkan Discussed On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2022
Proposal To Impeach CJ Rana To Be Tabled Next Meeting By Agencies Mar 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75