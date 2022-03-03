Weather Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.