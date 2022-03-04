Kathmandu Based Diplomats Expresses Solidarity With Ukraine Denouncing Russian Invasion

Kathmandu-based ambassadors and diplomats from various countries lit a lamp in Baudhanath Temple showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine against the Russian invasion wishing for establishing peace in Ukraine. Those participants include ambassadors, honorary consuls, monks and people from various countries.

US Ambassador Randy Berry tweeted, “Now more than ever, the international community is unified. We stand #UnitedWithUkraine and condemn Putin’s reckless and brutal invasion.”

Similarly, British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt tweeted, “The diplomatic community in Nepal stood #UnitedWithUkraine beside Honorary Consul this evening at Boudhanath, our clear act of solidarity. #StopRussianAggression.”

The US Embassy organized the program to mark the Gyalpo Losar, 2149.