COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 54 New Cases , 538 Recoveries And Two Deaths

March 6, 2022, 5:29 p.m.

With 54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,501.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 3135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 54 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 14 people in 1794 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 6461 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 123 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6338 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 47 are admitted to the ICU and 9 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 538 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 959083 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added two more COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,947.

