Kathmandu Valley Logs 9 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 9 infections, there are 5 in Kathmandu and 4 in Lalitpur

With 54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,501