Kathmandu Valley Logs 9 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 9 COVID-19 Cases

March 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 9 infections, there are 5 in Kathmandu and 4 in Lalitpur

With 54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,501

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Professor Surya P. Subedi’s Memoir Published In London And New York
Mar 06, 2022
Martin Holtmann Appointed IFC’s Country Manager for Nepal, Bangladesh And Bhutan
Mar 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 54 New Cases , 538 Recoveries And Two Deaths
Mar 06, 2022
Weather Forecasting For March 6 Across Nepal
Mar 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 21 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 05, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 54 New Cases , 538 Recoveries And Two Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 21 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 67 New Cases And 362 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley’s District Administrations Announce End Of All Covid-19 Restrictions By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Covid-19 Triggered 25% Jump In Anxiety, Depression: WHO By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Professor Surya P. Subedi’s Memoir Published In London And New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2022
Martin Holtmann Appointed IFC’s Country Manager for Nepal, Bangladesh And Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2022
NEA Up And Up By A Correspondent Mar 06, 2022
Israeli PM Bennett Concludes Meeting With Putin, Speaks With Zelensky By Agencies Mar 06, 2022
Zelenskyy Calls Biden Over Security And Aid By Agencies Mar 06, 2022
India Logs 5,921 New Covid-19 Cases, 289 Deaths By Agencies Mar 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75