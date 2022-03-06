Weather Forecasting For March 6 Across Nepal

March 6, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

