Kathmandu Valley Logs 29 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6145 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 29 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 29 infections, there are 22 in Kathmandu, on in Bhaktapur and 6 in Lalitpur

With 66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,567.