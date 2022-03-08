French Parliamentarians Are Visiting Nepal

In view of further strengthening Nepal-France relations, the President of France-Nepal Friendship Group of the French House of Representatives, Madam Véronique Riotton, along with the Vice Presidents, Nicolas Forissier, and Madam Graziella Melchior, will be on an official visit to Nepal at the invitation of the Chairperson of Nepal-France Inter Parliamentary Group, Honourable Madhav Kumar Nepal, from 8 until 12 March.

Apart from Honourable Madhav Kumar Nepal, the visiting French parliamentary delegation will pay courtesy calls on the President Prime Minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Right Honourable Chairperson of the National Assembly, KP Sharma Oli (former Prime Minister and leader of the main opposition), Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mayor of Lalitpur, members of the private sector, think tank etc.