COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 68 New Cases And 251 Recoveries

March 9, 2022, 5:45 p.m.

With 68 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,709.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 6936 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 68 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 156 people in 3156 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 5692 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 124 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5568 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 39 are admitted to the ICU and 5 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 251 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 960068 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday has not recorded any COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,949.

