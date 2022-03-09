Kathmandu Valley Confirms 35 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 35 New COVID-19 Cases

March 9, 2022, 5:49 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6930 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 35 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 35 infections, there are 29 in Kathmandu and 6 in Lalitpur

With 68 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,709.

