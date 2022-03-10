Nepal Weather March 10: Light Rain or Thunder Is Likely In Hilly Region

Nepal Weather March 10: Light Rain or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Hilly Region

March 10, 2022, 7:53 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be \partly cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region tonight.

