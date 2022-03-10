Sardar Rudra Raj Pande Award Conferred To Historian Chitta Ranjan Nepali

Historian and litterateur Chitta Ranjan Nepali was felicitated for his contribution to Nepalese History the country with Sardar Rudra Raj Pande Award with Rs, 25000.00 cash.

The first Vice-Chancellor of Kathmandu University Professor Dr. Suresh Raj Sharma conferred the award to historian Nepali on the occasion of the 122nd Anniversary of Sardar Rudra Raj Pande amid a function in Kathmandu.

Conducted by Dr. Neil Pande, grandson of late Rudra Raj Pande, historian Prof. Dr. Triratna Manandhar shed light on the contributions of Sardar Rudra Raj Pande in the field of Education, History, Literature and Spirituality.

Historian Dr. Manandhar shared the whole episode of how late Pande transferred Tribhuwan University’s academic activities from Tripureshwor to Kirtipur. “His contributions to modernizing the education system in Nepal are immense and remembered forever.”

At a time when a new generation of people are forgetting Nepal’s many renowned figures due to negligence of their own children, Dr. Govinda Tandon, convener of the Award Committee, hailed the efforts taken by Rudra Raj Pande’s family. “This is a great contribution to the country. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the great family members of late Pande.”

He also spoke on the contribution made by Chitta Ranjan Nepali in the field of History.

Awardees Chitta Ranjan Nepali thanked the committee for bestowing him the prestigious award. On the occasion, the chief guest Prof Dr. Suresh Raj Sharma reminisced on the formative days of Tribhuwan University on the able leadership of Sardar Rudra Raj Pande as Vice-Chancellor.

The program was presided by the Acting Chairman of Rudra Raj Sahitya Sewa Samiti Dr. Gouri Shankar Lal Das.

Govinda Prasad Sharma Regmi, the secretary of the Samiti welcomed the participants and shed light on its activities. Samiti has been felicitating national personalities in the field of education, literature, history and spirituality on a rotation basis yearly.

Attended by large numbers of scholars and people from different walks of life, Dr. Badri Raj Pande, son of late Rudra Raj Pande, thanked guests for attending the program on short notice,