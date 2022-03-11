COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 62 New Cases, 189 Recoveries And One Death

March 11, 2022, 6:55 p.m.

With 62 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,848.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 5607 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 62 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 15 people in 2374 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 5212 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 104 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5108 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 32 are admitted to the ICU and 5 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 189 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 980686 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.23 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday has added one more COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.

