Kathmandu Valley Confirms 21New COVID-19 Cases

March 11, 2022, 6:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6809 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 21 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 21 infections, there are 15 in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 2 and 4 in Lalitpur.

With 62 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,848.

