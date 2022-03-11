Nepal And China Share A Bond Of Friendship: President Bhandari

President Bidya Devi Bhandari said that Nepal and China share a bond of friendship enriched by our common heritage of Buddhist civilization.

“We have deep cultural links across the Himalayas. It goes without saying that we have kept this amity for centuries because of Nepal-China relations are founded on time-tested mutual trust,” said President Bhandari in an interview with Chinese Daily Global Times

“While China has generously supported Nepal's development efforts, Nepal has always remained committed to the one-China principle and advocated in history for China's rightful place in the United Nations. Our mutual trust keeps our relations largely problem-free today. Our areas of mutual cooperation are ever expanding. We need to continue to work for taking this friendship to new heights. I see innumerable possibilities in Nepal-China relations.”

President Bhandari said that Chinese president Xi’s visit to Nepal in 2019 was memorable. “I have fond memories of His Excellency Xi Jinping's state visit to Nepal in 2019. It proved historic for several reasons. The visit was the first in 23 years by the Head of the State of China. We enhanced our relations to the level of strategic partnership for development. We had delegation-level talks where we looked into the entire spectrum of our bilateral cooperation. So, the visit was highly successful. To follow up on the agreements that we reached then, our governments are working hard and many high-level delegations have visited our two countries. Overall, I am satisfied at the progress of Nepal-China relations., said Bhandari to Global Times.Link