Nepal And Turkey Agree To Expand Bilateral Trade And Investment

Nepal And Turkey Agree To Expand Bilateral Trade And Investment

March 11, 2022, 8:17 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka held a bilateral meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the important aspects of the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

The Ministers agreed to further expand the opportunities of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. Dr. Khadka commended the role played by Turkey in bringing the two foreign ministers to the negotiating table and expressed his hope that diplomacy and dialogue will resolve the ongoing conflict in a sustainable manner.

Cavusoglu expressed commitment to enhancing productive partnerships between Nepal and Turkey in mutually beneficial areas.

Also on the sidelines, Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka had a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

IMG_0031.jpg

Dr. Khadka appreciated the Government of Bahrain for safeguarding the interests of Nepali migrant workers in Bahrain. The two sides exchanged views on the ways and means for expanding economic cooperation and promoting people-to-people contacts and tourism, especially in the mountaineering sector, among others.

Earlier this morning, Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka and his delegation were welcomed by Konysiad, a business association in Konyaalti District, for an interaction with a group of Turkish entrepreneurs representing various sectors such as agriculture, construction, hospitality and health.

The Nepali delegation interacted with the business community for potential business collaborations between Nepal and Turkey in prospective areas. Minister Dr. Khadka invited the Turkish business community to explore Nepal's untapped business opportunities. Following the interaction, the delegation visited Antalya Free Zone.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Share A Bond Of Friendship: President Bhandari
Mar 11, 2022
Nepal Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
Mar 11, 2022
Sardar Rudra Raj Pande Award Conferred To Historian Chitta Ranjan Nepali
Mar 10, 2022
Nepal And South Africa Signed Declaration Of Intent On Cooperation
Mar 10, 2022
JICA Starts Project To Improve Access To Clean And Safe Water In Biratnagar
Mar 10, 2022

More on National

Nepal And China Share A Bond Of Friendship: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Under A Pollution By Fanny Jonckeau 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Sardar Rudra Raj Pande Award Conferred To Historian Chitta Ranjan Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 22 minutes ago
Nepal And South Africa Signed Declaration Of Intent On Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
JICA Starts Project To Improve Access To Clean And Safe Water In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
Japan Provides Rs.2.7 Billion Grant Assistance For The Improvement Of Water Supply In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 34 minutes ago

The Latest

Build Back Better And The Preservation Of Amar Narayan Temple - Tansen (Palpa)! By Shanker Man Singh Mar 11, 2022
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba By Agencies Mar 11, 2022
India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat By Agencies Mar 11, 2022
Russian-Ukraine Foreign Minister Talks: No Breakthrough For Ceasefire By Agencies Mar 11, 2022
Nepal Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 32New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75