Nepal Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

