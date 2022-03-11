Nepal Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Nepal Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

March 11, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight

