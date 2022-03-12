COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases and 192 Recoveries

With 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,878.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 2230 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 30 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 43 people in 2824 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 5050 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 101 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4949 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 40 are admitted to the ICU and 6 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 192 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 960878 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.26 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday recorded no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.