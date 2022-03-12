Nepal Weather On March 12: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Gandaki Province

March 12, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

Mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

