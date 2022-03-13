Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates

The Election Commission has set the maximum expenditure limit of Rs. 750,000 for the candidates vying for the post of mayor and deputy-mayor of metropolitan cities in local polls to be held in single phase on May 13.

In a meeting with representatives of various political parties on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) informed them about its decision to put a Rs. 75,000 cap on poll expenditure for candidates of mayor and deputy-mayor of metropolis.

Similarly, the EC has fixed Rs. 550,000 expenditure limit for candidates of mayor and deputy mayor of sub-metropolitan cities, Rs. 450,000 and Rs. 350,000 expenditure ceiling for those vying for posts of chief and deputy-chief of municipalities and rural municipalities, the EC said. During the meeting, some political parties said that the expenditure limit set by the commission for candidates was not practical and demanded to increase the expenditure limit as per the changing times.

Commission spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel said, "Most of the parties have responded positively, while some have demanded to increase the expenditure limit to suit the times.”