India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday

India Saturday logs 3,614 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 4,29,87,875 infections, even as the number of active cases dipped to 40,559.

According to India media, this is the lowest single-day rise in Covid infections since May 12, 2020. The death count due to the viral disease went up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the updated ministry's data..

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases, the ministry said.