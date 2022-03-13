India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday

India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday

March 13, 2022, 8:47 a.m.

India Saturday logs 3,614 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 4,29,87,875 infections, even as the number of active cases dipped to 40,559.

According to India media, this is the lowest single-day rise in Covid infections since May 12, 2020. The death count due to the viral disease went up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the updated ministry's data..

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases, the ministry said.

Agencies

China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi
Mar 13, 2022
United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine
Mar 13, 2022
Bhutan’s 50 Percent Children Received First Dose Vaccine Against Covid-19
Mar 12, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Declares To Resist Russian Invasion
Mar 12, 2022
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba
Mar 11, 2022

More on India

India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Elections Results Of Five State Assembly Election In India Will Come Out Today By Agencies 3 days ago
Operation Ganga Proof Of Our Growing Influence In World: PM Modi By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago
India Logs 5,921 New Covid-19 Cases, 289 Deaths By Agencies 1 week ago
India Sees Steep Decline In Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
India Evacuated Over 1500 Indian Nationals From Ukraine By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
Nepal Weather March 13: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases and 192 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75