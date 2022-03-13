Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6306 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 27 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 27 infections, there are 24 in Kathmandu and 3 in Lalitpur.

With 59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,932.