Nepal Weather March 13: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places

March 13, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

.

